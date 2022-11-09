Selvapuram residents complain of water stagnation on road

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 09, 2022 18:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The damaged road at Selvapuram in the city. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Lack of proper road and water-logging in the absence of proper drainage facilities in Selvapuram pose a risk to residents and motorists in ward 78 of the Corporation.

ADVERTISEMENT

V. Vijay Kumar, a regular commuter through the narrow Perur road in Corporation South Zone, said the road was not maintained properly for many years. “For a stretch of 800 metres near the Arasamaram bus stop in Selvapuram, there are no roads, only potholes,” he says.

He was a regular user of the road for several years. But, nowadays, he was taking the smaller lanes to avoid this road. Recently, vehicle traffic on one side of the road was stopped for a brief period as the damage was heavy. School-going children and ambulances struggled to wade through the road.

Another resident said the State Highways Department cleared the encroachments on both sides of the road for construction of storm water drains. Pits were dug up for drainage construction. However, progress of works was slow.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the workers dumped wet mix on a few potholes. What the residents wanted was a permanent solution.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

An official from the State Highways Department said, “The reason for water stagnation was leakages from the pipes that were laid shallow. The Corporation workers have rectified the pipe leakages. We have appealed to the civic body to shift these pipelines to deeper levels. The ongoing works would be accelerated and expected to be completed by the middle of January.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app