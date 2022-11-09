Selvapuram residents complain of water stagnation on road

The damaged road at Selvapuram in the city. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Lack of proper road and water-logging in the absence of proper drainage facilities in Selvapuram pose a risk to residents and motorists in ward 78 of the Corporation.

V. Vijay Kumar, a regular commuter through the narrow Perur road in Corporation South Zone, said the road was not maintained properly for many years. “For a stretch of 800 metres near the Arasamaram bus stop in Selvapuram, there are no roads, only potholes,” he says.

He was a regular user of the road for several years. But, nowadays, he was taking the smaller lanes to avoid this road. Recently, vehicle traffic on one side of the road was stopped for a brief period as the damage was heavy. School-going children and ambulances struggled to wade through the road.

Another resident said the State Highways Department cleared the encroachments on both sides of the road for construction of storm water drains. Pits were dug up for drainage construction. However, progress of works was slow.

Recently, the workers dumped wet mix on a few potholes. What the residents wanted was a permanent solution.

An official from the State Highways Department said, “The reason for water stagnation was leakages from the pipes that were laid shallow. The Corporation workers have rectified the pipe leakages. We have appealed to the civic body to shift these pipelines to deeper levels. The ongoing works would be accelerated and expected to be completed by the middle of January.”