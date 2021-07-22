Selfie spot in run-up to Olympics

Collector S. Dhivyadarshini inaugurated a selfie spot in Dharmapuri on Thursday.

DHARMAPURI

22 July 2021 23:40 IST

To encourage sportspersons from the district headed to participate in the Olympics in Tokyo, Collector S. Dhivyadarshini inaugurated a selfie spot at the sports complex here.

The Collector said the State government was providing all kinds of support from training to funds to inspire sportspersons preparing for the international event.

The district was sending 11 sportspersons to participate in 400 m. relay, 400 m. mixed relay, table tennis, sword fight and rowing competitions to be held between July 23 and August 8.

Each participant has been given ₹5 lakh by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the Collector said.

The selfie spot was also an effort to inspire budding sportspersons to contest at the district, State and national level competitions with the goal of preparing for the 2024 Olympics, she added.