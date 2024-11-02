ADVERTISEMENT

Selfie point set up outside Erode Corporation office

Published - November 02, 2024 05:15 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Corporation’s selfie point with the words “Namma Erodai” in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

The city’s first selfie point, illuminated with bright lights bearing the words “Namma Erodai, “ was set up outside the Corporation’s central office on Meenatchi Sundaranar Road.

An engineer from the Corporation explained that according to available records, Erode is situated between the Pichaikaran Pallam Canal and the Perumpallam Canal, which is the origin of its name “Eeru Odai.” These two streams previously served as significant water sources for the city. Over time, the name evolved into Erode. The engineer also mentioned that a designated selfie point has been established on the pavement, allowing pedestrians and road users to take selfies at any time of day. “Taking selfies at night is recommended as the bright lights are eye-catching,” the official added.

Road users, however, have raised concerns about the selfie point being located on a very busy stretch of road, which may disrupt the smooth flow of traffic. The area, which includes a civic body office, the Mariamman temple, and various commercial establishments, suffers from a lack of parking space. “This is one of the most congested spots throughout the day, and the selfie point should have been placed in a location with lower traffic volume,” said a motorist.

