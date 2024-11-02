GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Selfie point set up outside Erode Corporation office

Published - November 02, 2024 05:15 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
The Corporation’s selfie point with the words “Namma Erodai” in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

The Corporation’s selfie point with the words “Namma Erodai” in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

The city’s first selfie point, illuminated with bright lights bearing the words “Namma Erodai, “ was set up outside the Corporation’s central office on Meenatchi Sundaranar Road.

An engineer from the Corporation explained that according to available records, Erode is situated between the Pichaikaran Pallam Canal and the Perumpallam Canal, which is the origin of its name “Eeru Odai.” These two streams previously served as significant water sources for the city. Over time, the name evolved into Erode. The engineer also mentioned that a designated selfie point has been established on the pavement, allowing pedestrians and road users to take selfies at any time of day. “Taking selfies at night is recommended as the bright lights are eye-catching,” the official added.

Road users, however, have raised concerns about the selfie point being located on a very busy stretch of road, which may disrupt the smooth flow of traffic. The area, which includes a civic body office, the Mariamman temple, and various commercial establishments, suffers from a lack of parking space. “This is one of the most congested spots throughout the day, and the selfie point should have been placed in a location with lower traffic volume,” said a motorist.

Published - November 02, 2024 05:15 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.