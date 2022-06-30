Self Immolation bid foiled

Alleging that a financier was demanding more interest for a loan, a mother and her son doused kerosene over them, but the police prevented their attempt on Thursday.

S. Dhanasekarn of Ramireddipatti, who owns a medical store, was alleged to have taken ₹ 22 lakh loan from a private financier a few years back and repaid it on an instalment basis. But the financier allegedly demanded more interest. It was alleged that the financier locked their house. Dhanasekar and his mother S. Palaniammal came to the Collectorate on Thursday and doused kerosene over them. But the police prevented their attempt and took them to the Town police station for investigation.