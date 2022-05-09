Self-immolation bid foiled in Tiruppur

Tiruppur City Police foiled a self-immolation attempt by a woman from Thonguttipalayam village near Pongalur along with her family members during the grievance redress meet at the Collectorate on Monday.

Police said that the woman, Karthika, along with five of her family members including two children, poured kerosene on themselves on the Collectorate premises. Immediately, the police personnel overpowered and foiled their attempt. The woman claimed to mediapersons that a few persons were allegedly attempting to grab her land in Thonguttipalayam and that the Avinashipalayam police have not taken any action despite lodging a complaint.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.