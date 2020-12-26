Self-immolation bid foiled in Coimbatore

Police personnel and journalists foiled a self-immolation attempt by an auto rickshaw driver outside the Coimbatore Collectorate on Friday.

Police said Jeevanandam (50) visited the Collectorate with his wife and two children and suddenly poured kerosene on himself. Seeing this, the Coimbatore City Police personnel and a group of journalists snatched the kerosene bottle from him and foiled the bid.

The driver alleged that one Manikandan was attempting to remove his shop in Singanallur as it was allegedly encroaching a pavement.

He and his family members were taken to the Race Course police station for counselling and the issue was referred to the Singanallur police for further action, the police said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)