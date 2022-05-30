Self-immolation bid foiled at Erode district police office

ERODE A self-immolation bid by a 28-year-old woman with her two-year-old child was foiled at the District Police office here on Monday.

Prema of Ongaliamman Kovil Street at Ennamangalam in Anthiyur Taluk came to the police office and doused kerosene over her and her child. Police on duty dragged the can and thwarted her attempt and poured water over her. She was asked to submit a petition to the Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan.

In her petition, she said that she was in love with F. Santhosh Naveen (32) of Mayilkalpalayam in Anthiyur and his parents opposed their marriage as they belonged to a different community. Despite opposition, they married on September 20, 2017 and were living at her parent’s house. Later, they moved to Anuparpalayam in Tiruppur district and were residing there from June 2019. Since he has to write his MBA examination, he left for his parent’s house in December 2019. Though he promised to take her to his parent’s home, he did not, the petition said.

The petition said that when she contacted him, he abused her and hence lodged a complaint with the police. She said that she delivered a male baby on September 22, 2020 after which he started to threaten her. She claimed that her husband got married to another woman on May 27 and her complaint to the All Woman Police Station at Bhavani did not yield any result. Hence, she wanted action to be taken against her husband, his parents and relatives, the petition said. Police assured of action after which she left.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050).

