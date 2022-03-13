Self-immolation bid by mini van driver during police check in Salem

A mini-pickup van driver immolated himself during the late hours of Saturday during vehicle check near Kondalampatti here. The driver is undergoing treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

According to the police, vehicle check was being conducted at Kondalampatti Junction during the late hours of Saturday. Santhosh Kumar (29) of Mallur, a mini van driver was going towards the junction when police intercepted the vehicle.

During check, police found that Santhosh Kumar was allegedly in an inebriated state. Police registered a case and issued fine slips to Santhosh Kumar and informed him that they would not be able to release the vehicle. Knowing about the seizure of the vehicle, Santhosh Kumar’s mother and brother rushed to the spot and requested the police to release the vehicle. But, the police refused to do so.

In a fit of rage, Santhosh Kumar said that he would not leave the place and would commit suicide, if the vehicle was not released. He rushed to a petrol station nearby, bought petrol in a bottle and set himself on fire near the junction, the police said. Nearby public doused the fire with water and he was rushed to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

According to doctors, the patient has suffered 80%-90% burns. Kondalampatti police have registered a case and are investigating.

Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.