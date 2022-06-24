Self-Immolation bid at Salem Collectorate

Alleging that a financier was demanding more interest for the loan, three of a family doused kerosene over them, but the police prevented their attempt on Friday.

At the Salem Collectorate, Pandian (63) of Kondalampatti, along with his wife Kala (58) and daughter-in-law Santhakumari (33) doused kerosene over them.

They alleged that 15 years ago, they took ₹29 lakh loan from a financier and repaid ₹50 lakh. But the financier demanded ₹63 lakh further and attacked the family members. The town police sent the trio to Kondalampatti police station for investigation.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the state’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.