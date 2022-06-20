Self-immolation bid at Erode Collectorate

Alleging that a financier had grabbed their land, a woman threatened to douse herself and two of her family members with kerosene at the Collectorate here on Monday. Alert police personnel on the Collectorate premises thwarted her attempt.

Jothimani, her mother and sister, all from Olagadam in Bhavani Taluk, submitted a petition to the District Collector at the grievances redress meeting alleging that a financier had allegedly grabbed their land.

The petition said that Jothimani and her brother Sasikumar jointly owned 2.22 cents in Olagadam village. They pledged the property with a financier in Jambai village and received ₹ 25 lakh. An agreement was made and the financier had registered it at the sub-registrar’s office. The petition said that they had paid ₹ 37.50 lakh so far and agreed to settle the balance amount. However, the financier allegedly sold the property to a third party.

The man who brought the land had erected a fence and was threatening them, the petition said. The woman sought the administration’s intervention in retrieving the land.

