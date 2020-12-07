Self-financing colleges demand professorship for faculty

Self-financing colleges have urged the Bharathiar University to immediately consider granting professorship to faculty and obey a Madras High Court order in this regard.

In a memorandum to Vice-Chancellor P. Kaliraj a few days ago the Association of Self Financing Arts, Science and Management Colleges of Tamil Nadu secretary T. Setupathi said though the Madras High Court in an order of January 23, 2020 had directed the University Registrar to consider within eight weeks the Association’s demand, it had been 11 months and there was no response yet.

The association’s demand is that the University grant professorship to faculty in self-financing college who had the statutory eligibility – 27 years’ teaching experience with doctorate and paper publication in recognised journals.

Thus far, the University had approved of promotions from only assistant professorship to associate professorship and that too was only a year-old development after the association had taken up the issue with the Higher Education Department, said the Association member Ajeet Kumar Lal Mohan.

The secretary Mr. Setupathi said the association was forced to move the court only after its representations in 2018 and 2019 had not yielded the desired result and the situation continued even after it had obtained a favourable order from the court.

The denial of professorship to faculty in self financing colleges tantamount to denial of right and biased in favour of faculty in the University, he added.

Mr. Mohan added that there was no logic to denying the professorship to faculty of private colleges because there would be no financial burden on either the University or the State government.

The self-financing colleges would continue to pay the professorship salary to the promoted faculty and therefore there was nothing that stopped the University or Government in approving the association’s representation, he said.