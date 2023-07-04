Self-financed affiliated colleges press for early appointment of Bharathiar University VC

July 04, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

: The Association of Self-Financing Arts, Science and Management Colleges (AFSASM) of Tamil Nadu has sought immediate appointment of Vice-Chancellor for Bharathiar University, Coimbatore.

In a press release, Association president Ajeet Kumar Lal Mohan said over 75,000 students who had passed out in 2022 were waiting for degree certificates.

The post fell vacant on October 4, 2022 and the the VC Search Commttee was constituted a month later. Usually, the convocation takes place in the same year of passing out, during October or December.

Many students are unable to pursue post-graduation in the country and abroad. Ph.D scholars were also not able to join Post-Doctoral Fellow programme without the degree, the press release said.

The last convocation was held on May 13, 2022. Many statutory appointments in teaching and non-teaching categories were pending due to the delay in appointing VC, the release said.

