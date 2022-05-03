Self-assessment by property owners begins in Coimbatore

: Coimbatore Corporation has started distributing property tax self assessment forms to property owners in the city. According to sources the civic body distributed three types of forms – for residential buildings, commercial buildings and industrial establishments.

The owners would have to fill-in the details sought in the form, which included the current tax (prior to revision), area floor-wise, type of roof, year of construction, usage – residential or the type of use, water connection number, UGD connection number, etc.

In all, the Corporation sought eight types of details, the sources said and added that at the end the property owner(s) should have to give a declaration saying that the information furnished was true and that he or she or they would be liable for consequences of furnishing false information.

The sources said the civic body began distributing the forms through bill collectors to property owners in all the 100 wards. The bill collectors would return to collect the forms before the 15 th of this month.

The Corporation collected the details based on the format suggested by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department and was aimed at identifying unauthorised construction and authorised construction having unapproved portion.

The details furnished would enable the Corporation levy additional tax on the unapproved portion, if necessary or initiate legal action.

The sources also said that those property owners who did not get the form would do well to collect those from the zone office concerned and submit filled-in forms there.

At present, the Corporation had not enabled online submission of the form and was doing it only manually.

The Corporation had carried out a similar exercise after the abandoned 2018 property tax revision exercise and the one prior to it was during 2008, the sources recalled and said this would also help the Corporation update its records.