Seizure of MDMA, LCD, crystal meth, a sign of active synthetic drug network in Coimbatore district

Synthetic drugs MDMA (pink tablets), methamphetamine (white crystals) and LSD stamps seized by the Coimbatore District Police on Saturday.

Two arrest of two men from Theni with Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), Lysergic Acid Diethylamide(LSD) and Methamphetamine (Crystal meth) from Kinathukadavu here late on Saturday could be a sign of an active network selling synthetic drugs in Coimbatore district, the police suspect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the accused, M. Ramkumar (32) of Uthamapalayam and R. Kishore Ahammed (33) of Cumbum in Theni district, visited Coimbatore to sell the synthetic psychoactive drugs based on demand from clients, mainly college students.

The duo landed in police custody at a time when the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police are aggressively cracking down on drug peddlers, specially those selling ganja.

“The duo had been visiting Coimbatore based on demand raised by buyers. They would come to the city from Theni for two-three days and stay in lodges here,” said a police officer. Ramkumar and Ahammed were arrested with 17 MDMA aka ecstasy tablets, 17 LSD stamps, and 90 gm of crystal meth, worth around ₹3.75 lakh in total.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on specific information, a special team of the police led by sub-inspectors Kuppuraj and Tilak along with a team from Kinathukadavu station headed by inspector P.R. Senthilkumar nabbed the duo near a road overbridge at Kondampatti, near Kinathukadavu, late on Saturday. They were remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.

“The party drugs were sourced from Bengaluru, as per the statements of the accused. Their clients used to contact them on WhatsApp and other messenger applications,” said the police officer.

The officer added that all the three drugs that were recovered from the duo were in commercial quantities as specified in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. This meant that the accused came to Coimbatore with a clear intention of selling the drugs to clients and not possessing them for personal use, the officer added.

The police plan to seek the custody of the accused for a detailed interrogation to find out more about the drug peddling network, their source and clients.

On September 13, the Sirumugai police arrested three persons from the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts with 16 gm of Methamphetamine worth ₹40,000. In May 2019, the district police busted a rave party held in an unauthorised farm resort at Sethumadai, near Anamalai, and seized drugs such as MDMA, cocaine, hashish and ganja.