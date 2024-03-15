Seized tobacco products worth ₹2.73 lakh destroyed in Erode

March 15, 2024 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - ERODE

Officials of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department on Friday, March 15, 2024, destroyed tobacco products worth ₹2,73,956 that were seized from 59 shops during raids in February.

J. Thanga Vignesh, Designated Officer, said the department had jointly conducted raids with officials from thr Erode Corporation, Revenue, Municipal Administration, Police and the Health Department in shops functioning near schools, colleges and across the district. Teams found the banned tobacco products for sale in shops, and the products were seized. Also, teams imposed fines of ₹12.85 lakh on the shopkeepers.

Seized products were taken to the Corporation’s compost yard at Vendipalayam and were destroyed, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officer said the public can lodge complaints related to the sale of banned tobacco items or complaints related to food items on the WhatsApp number 94440-42322.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.