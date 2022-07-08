Seized industrial grade alcohol to be auctioned in Krishnagiri

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing will auction the seized Illicit alcohol here on July 12. According to a release from Collector Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy, alcohol seized in Uthangarai, Hosur and Krishnagiri during vehicle checks were tested and found to be of industrial grade. About 43,273 litres of seized alcohol will be put up for public auction for industrial use only. The auction will begin at 11 a.m. on the AR grounds here. Companies with permits from the government to deal with industrial alcohol may participate in the auction, the release adds.