Seerapalli branch library in bad shape

Residents of Seerapalli and nearby villages have urged the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to repair a branch library which is in deteriorating condition.

The library is used by hundreds of school students and elderly citizens, said locals here. According to sources, the library has close to 1,000 members.

However, the library structure has been in a deteriorating condition for past several years. The concrete ceiling of the library building has been peeling off, exposing the steel rods. Public have expressed fears that the building may further get damaged during the seasonal rain.

K. Subbarayan, secretary of Tamil Nadu Consumers’ Welfare Association, said “most of the libraries in the district lack basic facilities. Though the various local bodies are collecting library cess, it was not properly handed over to the authorities concerned for development of libraries.”

District Library Officer K. Ravi said that steps are being taken to repair various libraries including Seerapalli. “Including Seerapalli library, proposal has been made for renovating and transferring libraries operating in rental buildings”, he said.