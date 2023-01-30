ADVERTISEMENT

Seeman’s NTK announces candidate for Erode (East) by-election

January 30, 2023 04:51 am | Updated January 29, 2023 11:24 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Sunday announced N. Menaha Navaneethan as his party’s candidate in the Erode (East) Assembly by-election. 

Mr. Seeman told journalists that the candidate would file her nomination on February 2.

He said it was a myth that the ruling party alone would win in by-elections. “The ruling party [the DMK] and the former ruling party [the AIADMK] will buy votes with money. We will speak the truth and seek votes from people. Owing to the increase in taxes, people are suffering. Only the NTK can address the issues of the people,” he contended.

“If the DMK or the AIADMK wins, they will gain one MLA, but will not address the people’s problems,” he alleged. The DMK promised to give ₹1,000 a month to women family heads, but betrayed the people, he said.

