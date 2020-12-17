Seeman receives copies of charge sheet in 2008 case

Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman appeared before the Judicial Magistrate Fast Track Court here on Thursday and received copies of the charge sheet in a case related to making inflammatory speech in support of banned Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam while addressing a public meeting here in 2008.

On December 14, 2008, Tamil Desiya Pothu Udamai Katchi, led by its general secretary Maniarasan, organised a meeting in which Mr. Seeman and Periyar Dravida Kazhagam president Kolathur Mani participated. The then Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.V. Thangkabalu claimed to support the LTTE and also spoke against the sovereignty and integrity of the country. A complaint was lodged with Karungalpalayam police who registered a case under Section 13 (1) b of The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and under Section 505 (creating rumours against the state and army) of the IPC. The three were arrested and lodged at prison. The judge had asked Seeman, Kolathur Mani and Maniarasan to appear in the court on December 17 to receive copies of the charge sheet.

The three appeared before the court and received the copies of the charge sheet. The judge S. Vadivel asked them to appear in the court on January 5, 2021.