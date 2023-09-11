HamberMenu
Seeman appears in Erode court in case related to making objectionable remarks against a community

September 11, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau
Seeman

Seeman

In a case related to making objectionable remarks on Arunthathiyar community during his election campaign in Erode (East) Assembly constituency on February 13, Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman appeared at a court here on Monday. 

During the campaign at Thirunagar Colony, Mr. Seeman made remarks that members of the community had come to Tamil Nadu from Andhra Pradesh to take up cleaning work during the Vijayanagara Empire. Following this, certain Dalit outfits lodged a complaint with the district police demanding action. On February 22, Karungalpalayam police registered a case under various Sections, including The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities). The court had served notice asking him to appear on September 11. 

Since the Principal District Judge (PDJ) was not available on Monday, Mr. Seeman appeared before R. Malathi, Sessions Judge, Fast Track Mahila Court, also in-charge of PDJ court, who adjourned the case to 2 p.m. The Judge heard the case and posted the next hearing for October 10.

Addressing the media, Mr. Seeman said, “the remark is not my opinion, I spoke only the historical fact,” and added, “[DMK] MP A. Raja also spoke on the issue, but no case was registered against him”. He said history cannot be changed and added, “I am not speaking for getting votes, but for the country.”

