Seemai karuvelam to be removed in 14 village panchayats in Erode district

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara has said that one village panchayat in each of the 14 panchayat unions were identified for removing seemai karuvelam (prosopis juliflora), an invasive species, and will be replaced with new saplings.

The Madras High Court has directed the State government to remove the species in the State and the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department had issued a government order dated May 8, 2024, for removing the exotic species. The Collector held a district-level committee meeting with officials during which it was decided to remove species in 14 village panchayats across the district.

The Collector said trees in government poramboke land, water bodies and in the roadside will be removed that will be coordinated by various departments. He also asked the officials to rope in social organisations and non-governmental organisations to execute the activity. He asked the officials to plant saplings at places after removing the invasive species.

Officials said seemai karuvelam in patta lands has to be removed by the land owners and the Collector insisted that after the works, the particular village panchayat should be 100% free of the invasive species.

Village panchayats identified were Erode panchayat union– Elavamalai, Modakkurichi – Kulur, Kodumudi – Avudaiyarparai, Perundurai – Chellapampalayam, Chennimalai – Pudupalayam, Ammapettai – Singampettai, Anthiyur – Kuppandampalayam, Bhavani – Mylambadi, Gobichettipalayam – Nanjai Gobi, Nambiyur – Gettichseviyur, Thuckanaickenpalayam – Nanjai Puliyampatti, Sathyamangalam – Indiampalayam, Bhavanisagar – Mudukkanthurai and Talavadi – Diginarai.

Narnaware Manish Shankarrao, Additional Collector (Development) and Project Director of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Kumili Venkata Appala Naidu, District forest Officer, Erode Division, S. Shantha Kumar, District Revenue Officer, K. Murugesan, Joint Director of Agriculture, S. Umashankar, Assistant Director (Panchayats), K. Dwaraganathsingh, Assistant Director (Town Panchayats) and officials of various departments were present.