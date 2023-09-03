HamberMenu
Seeds distributed to cotton farmers in Coimbatore

September 03, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Cotton farmers, who were taking part in pilot projects of ICAR-CICR, received seeds and took part in an interactive meeting conducted in Coimbatore recently under the National Food Security Mission (NFSM) - Special Project.

The seeds were given to demonstrate high density planting system (HDPS), closer spacing and Extra Long Staple (ELS) cotton cultivation.

According to a press release, the ICAR-CICR is implementing a pilot project titled “Targeting Technologies to Agro – Ecological Zones – Large Scale Demonstrations of Best Practices to Enhance Cotton Productivity” funded by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and another pilot project titled “Awareness and Extension Services on Best Farm Practices for Cotton Farmers to Improve Quality, Yield and Sustainability” sponsored by the Cotton Corporation of India.

Prajakta L Verma, Joint Secretary (Fibre), Ministry of Textiles, explained at the meeting the features of the special project.

Lalit Kumar Gupta, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Cotton Corporation of India, said India is the only country that has the capacity to double the productivity of cotton if the farmers follow the best farm practices.

According to the Director of ICAR-CICR, Y.G. Prasad, the special project is executed in public-private partnership mode bringing all cotton stakeholders together. Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) is a unique feature of the project.

A.H. Prakash, Head, ICAR-CICR, regional station, Coimbatore, outlined the cotton varieties and hybrids and production and protection technologies released by the research station, the release said.

