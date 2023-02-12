ADVERTISEMENT

Security to be beefed up in Coimbatore in view of serial blasts anniversary

February 12, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A security blanket involving about 3,000 police personnel will be in place in Coimbatore from Monday in view of the anniversary of the Coimbatore serial blasts, which falls on Tuesday.

Two Deputy Inspector Generals of Police, four Superintendents of Police, 15 Additional Superintendents and Deputy Superintendents of Police, four companies of the Tamil Nadu Special Police, 225 commandos of the Tamil Nadu Commando Force and 100 personnel from the Special Task Force will be part of the security arrangement.

Officials said that K. Shankar, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), who was in Coimbatore on Saturday and Sunday, reviewed the arrangements and inspected various places in the city.

Mr. Shankar visited the Race Course and the Ramanathapuram police stations to review the functioning of reception desks. He reviewed the functioning of the Smart Kavalar app, which is used for a wide range of activities including e-beat patrolling and serving of summons and warrants. He also gave away prizes and certificates to 41 police personnel for their good work in maintaining law and order in Coimbatore.

On Sunday, the police arranged a meeting for victims and dependents of victims of grave crimes such as murders and sexual assaults, to offer them support at various levels.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishanan said that the police was offering them various support measures in association with Kavasam Foundation. Assistance to get victim’s compensation, rehabilitation and counselling were being offered, he added.

Police sources added that another meeting of top officials will be held in the city soon to review security arrangements for the scheduled visit of the President to the Isha Foundation on February 18.

