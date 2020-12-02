Security tightened in view of Mettupalayam wall collapse anniversary

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police deployed around 550 police personnel outside the colony at Nadur near Mettupalayam where a wall collapse killed 17 persons on December 2 last year.

Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police Ara. Arularasu said the police deployment was to ensure protection for the residents of the colony and their properties.

The police would restrict the entry of outsiders to the colony as there were intelligence inputs that persons who intended to create communal tension might infiltrate.

“The police will not permit any organisations to stage protests at the place in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents of the colony can pay homage for the departed inside the colony if they wish. Organisations which want to stage protests or remembrance events should get prior permission from the police,” said the SP.

Meanwhile, some organisations have registered their protest over the installation of surveillance cameras on the newly constructed wall in place of the one collapsed last year.

On Tuesday, P. Arockiaraj took charge as the first Deputy Superintendent of Police of the newly formed Mettupalayam police subdivision. He will oversee the police deployment.