Security tightened in shopping areas

The police have tightened security in all commercial and shopping areas in the city in view of Deepavali rush. The main focus of the police is to create crime-free shopping experience for people.

According to city police commissioner A. Amalraj, more number of policemen, including those in plain clothes, have been deployed in busy shopping areas. The surveillance is also done at the modern control room through CCTV cameras.

Big Bazaar Street, Raja Street, D.B. Road, Gandhipuram, Cross Cut Road, 100 Feet Road, NSR Road, hypermarkets and shopping malls in the city are under the surveillance of the police. Senior officials said that cops in plain clothes will be present in all busy spots of the city till the festival season ends. They will look for ex-convicts, habitual offenders and those absconding in various cases.

The police presence will also help to detect and prevent crimes such as bag lifting, chain-snatching and pickpocketing.

On Cross Cut Road, public address system is used to regulate the traffic and manage crowd movement. The police are strictly enforcing one-side parking on the stretch to make the busy commercial stretch free from traffic snarls.

The police are also observing the movement of the crowd and vehicles from the watch tower on Cross Cut Road. The traffic police on duty on busy roads are also aiding safe movement of pedestrians. Imposing fine on owners of vehicles that are parked in no parking areas is done in a strict manner.