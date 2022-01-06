Security tightened in Erode to ensure compliance with night curfew

Over 800 police personnel deployed across the district

With the State government imposing night curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting Thursday, over 800 police personnel were deployed across the district to ensure compliance. The police have also requested the people to extend their cooperation to control the spread of COVID-19.

All the shops, hotels, restaurants, commercial establishments, provisional stores, roadside eateries and street vendors were asked to close their business by 9.45 p.m. so that transactions are not carried out after 10 p.m. Since, the city roads are likely to witness unusual traffic from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., police personnel were deployed on arterial roads and at important junctions to regulate vehicle flow.

Also, barricades have been erected on arterial roads and at the city’s entry points to prevent vehicle movement during the curfew. Since petrol outlets were allowed to function round-the-clock, workers have been advised to carry their identity cards and produce it when policemen demanded.

Senior police officials said that on the first day of the night curfew, motorists and pedestrians, who were found on roads after 10 p.m. or venture out without an emergency or valid reason would be warned. Also, warnings would be issued to tea stalls and other establishments if they run their business after 10 p.m.

Since industries were allowed to function, workers were asked to carry their identity cards while persons commuting on their own and rented vehicles to board trains and buses should produce valid tickets.

Earlier in the day, the Corporation’s V.O.C. Park and the Children’s Park, were closed until further notice. . The Corporation also organised a meeting with shop owners and traders and asked them to comply with the norms laid down by the government to control the spread of COVID-19.