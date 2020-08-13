Security tightened in Coimbatore in view of Independence Day

Coimbatore/Salem

The security cover in Coimbatore district has been stepped up in view of Independence Day, which falls on Saturday.

Police presence and surveillance have been ensured at important places, vital installations, places of worship and places with a history of communal tensions.

Though Independence Day celebration this year will be a low-key affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced restrictions that are in place, the police are taking the security aspect seriously as intelligence agencies had warned them of possible attacks by religious fundamentalists.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan instructed police personnel to be on vigil round-the-clock.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) G. Stalin said that more than 2,000 police personnel were on security duty in the city, conducting patrols, vehicle checks and surveillance.

Ara Arularasu, Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore District (Rural) Police, reviewed security arrangements in rural parts with senior officials. More than 1,500 police personnel were on security duty in rural parts of the district.

As usual, a red alert was sounded at the Coimbatore International Airport a few days ahead of Independence Day. The alert will continue for at least 10 days after August 15, sources said.

Around 200 staff from GRP and 100 personnel from the Railway Protection Force were taking care of security cover in railway stations.

A. Annadurai, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Government Railway Police (GRP), said that security alert was sounded at all the railway stations in the region.

“Track patrols are conducted on the main stretch between Erode and Walayar. The activity is also done up to Pollachi and Udhagamandalam. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and dog squad are also engaged in security checks,” he said.

Safety norms

In Salem, the celebrations will be held following safety norms at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium.

According to a release from the district administration, District Collector S.A. Raman will hoist the National Flag and receive guard of honour from police personnel. The Collector will later distribute appreciation certificates to frontline workers and other staff involved in COVID-19 preventive measures.

The district administration has advised students and freedom-fighters not to visit the stadium for the event and freedom fighters will be honoured at their residence on the day following all safety measures. The administration has also advised government officials who would be honoured on the day to not bring their family to the venue.