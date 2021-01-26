Security tightened for Republic Day

The police tightened security across Coimbatore district from Monday in view of the Republic Day.
A total of 2,000 police personnel were deployed in Coimbatore city and rural to strengthen surveillance and vigil. The bomb detection and disposal squad and the dog squad conducted security checks at VOC Grounds where the Republic Day parade will be held on Tuesday morning.
Special checks were also conducted in the railway station, the airport and bus stands at Gandhipuram. The police have been deployed for the security of other vital installations, statues of prominent leaders and places of worship across the district.
Vehicle checks were conducted at 12 permanent check posts on the borders of Coimbatore city and rural police limits. The city police also set up 14 additional check points for vehicle checks.
The police also checked details of occupants in lodges and hotels in the city and rural.
