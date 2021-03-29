Security tightened at Dharapuram for PM visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Dharapuram to address a public meeting on Tuesday, BJP State president L. Murugan told presspersons on Monday that the people of Dharapuram were excited as “no Prime Minister had visited Dharapuram since Independence”.

Mr. Murugan is contesting from Dharapuram (Reserved) constituency.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan said that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam would also share stage with Mr. Modi. Seating arrangements for about one lakh people had been made at the venue, he said.

According to sources in the Tiruppur District Police, about 4,000 personnel would be deployed at Dharapuram on Tuesday as part of the security arrangements. This includes 16 SPs, 58 DSPs and around 200 inspectors.

BJP national general secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu C.T. Ravi, Tiruppur District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan and Dharapuram Sub-Collector Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar were among those who inspected the venue of the public meeting on Dharapuram-Udumalpet Road on Monday.