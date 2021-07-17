Coimbatore

Security tightened at Coimbatore Railway Station following hoax bomb call

Police personnel using the services of a sniffer dog to check the bags of passengers at the Coimbatore Railway Station on Friday.   | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Security was tightened at the Coimbatore Railway Station after the city police received a hoax bomb threat on Friday.

Police sources said the personnel from the Railway Protection Force, the Government Railway Police as well as the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad of the Coimbatore City Police were involved in the combing operations at the railway station premises from 7.30 a.m.

The personnel used the services of a sniffer dog to search the six platforms and screened the luggage of passengers. However, no suspicious item was detected on the premises, the sources said.

The caller, a 40-year-old man, was allegedly in an inebriated state when he called the police control room on Friday morning, sources said. He claimed in the call that two persons travelling in a train on Thursday night were discussing about explosion of a bomb and did not provide specific details.

The man was secured around noon on Friday and was found to be mentally challenged, according to the police sources. Further investigations are on.


