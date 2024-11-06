ADVERTISEMENT

Security tightened at Coimbatore airport after hoax bomb threat

Published - November 06, 2024 09:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Police presence was beefed up at the Coimbatore International Airport on Wednesday morning in the wake of an anonymous threat in the form of an email message that a bomb has been placed on the premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even after the threat was determined to be a hoax, the security was strengthened in view of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s departure to Chennai by flight later in the day.

Viral video of leopards triggers panic

A viral video depicting a pair of leopards moving on a road close to a residential locality abutting a tea estate in Valparai triggered an alarm among the local people.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The residents were instructed by officials of Animal Husbandry Department to safeguard their poultry, livestock, and pets.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US