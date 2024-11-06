Security tightened at Coimbatore airport after hoax bomb threat

Police presence was beefed up at the Coimbatore International Airport on Wednesday morning in the wake of an anonymous threat in the form of an email message that a bomb has been placed on the premises.

Even after the threat was determined to be a hoax, the security was strengthened in view of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s departure to Chennai by flight later in the day.

Viral video of leopards triggers panic

A viral video depicting a pair of leopards moving on a road close to a residential locality abutting a tea estate in Valparai triggered an alarm among the local people.

The residents were instructed by officials of Animal Husbandry Department to safeguard their poultry, livestock, and pets.

