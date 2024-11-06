 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Security tightened at Coimbatore airport after hoax bomb threat

Published - November 06, 2024 09:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Police presence was beefed up at the Coimbatore International Airport on Wednesday morning in the wake of an anonymous threat in the form of an email message that a bomb has been placed on the premises.

Even after the threat was determined to be a hoax, the security was strengthened in view of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s departure to Chennai by flight later in the day.

Viral video of leopards triggers panic

A viral video depicting a pair of leopards moving on a road close to a residential locality abutting a tea estate in Valparai triggered an alarm among the local people.

The residents were instructed by officials of Animal Husbandry Department to safeguard their poultry, livestock, and pets.

Published - November 06, 2024 09:51 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.