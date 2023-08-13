Security tightened ahead of Independence Day celebration in Erode, Salem

August 13, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - ERODE

Ahead of the 77th Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday, security has been stepped up with over 1,000 policemen posted for duty across Erode district.

Barricades and metal detectors were erected at the Armed Reserve Ground at Anakalpalayam in 46 Pudur Panchayat, the venue for this year’s celebration.

The police said that over 500 personnel have been posted for duty round the clock across the district, including religious and public places. Vehicle checks have begun at the district borders at Bhavani Lakshmi Nagar, check posts at Karungalpalayam, Noyyal river, Bargur and at Karapallam. Temporary check posts were established at many places in the district to check and monitor the flow of vehicles.

At the Erode Railway Junction, personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) frisked passengers and checked their baggage. Armed guards were posted along the railway track across Cauvery river to prevent sabotage.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Salem, both RPF and GRP personnel carried out anti-sabotage checks on railway tracks and checked the baggage of passengers at the Salem Railway Junction. Senior police personnel said that night patrol has been intensified from Sunday. The entire strength in the district have been mobilised and put on security duty till Tuesday afternoon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT