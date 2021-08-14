Security tightened ahead of I-Day

Coimbatore City Police conduct rehearsals for the Independence Day parade at VOC Grounds in the city on Friday.

Coimbatore

14 August 2021 00:23 IST

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, Coimbatore City Police stepped up vigil in the city to prevent any untoward incidents.

Police sources said on Friday that 1,000 police personnel would be deployed in various locations, including the VOC Grounds, where the celebrations would take place on Sunday with District Collector G.S. Sameeran hoisting the national flag and inspecting the guard of honour.

Security would also be tightened at public places such as places of worship and statues of political leaders, the sources said.

Advertising

Advertising

Search operations

With the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police having ramped up security measures at the Coimbatore Railway Station, the city police personnel would also be involved in the search operations at the railway station on Saturday.

On Friday, about 300 police personnel conducted rehearsals for the Independence Day parade in Coimbatore.

The personnel from Coimbatore City Police and Home Guards (city and district) commenced the rehearsals at around 7 a.m. at the VOC Grounds, the police sources said.

Tiruppur City Police would deploy about 650 police personnel as part of the security arrangements in Tiruppur, said police sources. The 75th Independence Day celebrations would take place at Chikkanna Government Arts College in the presence of Collector S. Vineeth.

Tiruppur District Police would participate in the Independence Day parade on Sunday while the City Police would be involved in security arrangements, the sources said.