Security tightened across Erode district

Erode

29 September 2020 22:50 IST

Security has been tightened across the district here on Tuesday to prevent any untoward incidents post the judgment in the Babri Masjid demolition case by a special court for CBI cases in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Over 900 police personnel have been deployed at railway stations, bus stands, religious establishments, Collectorate and places where people gather in large numbers. Armed policemen would continue to patrol the railway bridge across River Cauvery at Karungalpalayam while entry of vehicles at the inter-district borders and inter-State borders would be monitored round-the-clock.

Police personnel were also posted outside the religious establishments and also in communally-tension areas in the district, including Talavadi.

