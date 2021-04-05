Security strengthened in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

The police and various Central armed paramilitary forces have brought Coimbatore district under tight security wrap for the polling day on Tuesday.

Of the 4,427 polling stations located in 1,085 places in the 10 Assembly constituencies in Coimbatore district, 861 polling stations are classified as sensitive.

There are 153 each sensitive polling stations in Kavundampalayam and Coimbatore north constituencies, the highest among the 10 constituencies.

Thondamuthur and Coimbatore south constituencies have 137 and 125 sensitive polling stations.

According to a senior official of the Coimbatore City Police, there are 1,778 polling stations in its jurisdiction. A total strength of 2,410 personnel, including 784 from Central armed paramilitary forces, will take care of the security of these polling stations in city limits.

Following clashes that have taken place between cadres of the two major alliances in different constituencies in the run-up to the election, the forces are in vigil to avert further tensions on Monday and on the polling day.

On Monday, the Coimbatore City Police along with paramilitary forces took out flag marches at three places to instil confidence among the voters and assure them of safety on the polling day.

One flag march was taken out from Vincent Road at Ukkadam which passed through Big Bazaar Street, Town Hall and Prakasam bus stop.

A second flag march started from Marakkadai and passed through R.G. Street, Poomarket, Mecricar road and D.B. Road before ending near R.S. Puram police station.

Another flag march taken out from Power House at Tatabad passed through Sivananda Colony, Sambath Street and Rathinapuri.

Tiruppur

In Tiruppur district, over 5,600 security personnel comprising the police, non-police such as the Home Guards and National Cadet Corps and paramilitary forces will be deployed across the eight Assembly constituencies on Tuesday.

Police sources said over 2,000 personnel would be deployed within Tiruppur City Police limits, including over 950 police personnel and 270 paramilitary personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

About 375 Home Guards personnel from Mandya district in Karnataka and nearly 200 police personnel from Telangana would also be deployed in the city limits, the sources added.

Within the limits of Tiruppur City Police, the whole of Tiruppur South constituency, majority of Tiruppur North constituency and portions of Avinashi and Palladam constituencies are present.

A total of 1,065 polling stations would be available.

On Tuesday, around 3,600 security personnel would be deployed in the constituencies that fell under the jurisdiction of Tiruppur District Police.

This comprised six companies of BSF and CISF personnel with each company having about 75 personnel, the sources said.