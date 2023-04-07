Security strengthened for kambam procession in Erode on Saturday

April 07, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - ERODE

As the kambam (sacred tree) planted before the three Mariamman temples will be removed and taken out in procession in the city on Saturday, the police have made elaborate security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the event.

The stems planted at Periya Mariamman, Chinna Mariamman and Vaikkal Mariamman temples will be removed by 3 p.m. simultaneously and will be brought to Manikoondu. From there, the stems will be taken out in a procession that will pass through all the major roads in the city before reaching Karavaikal where it will be immersed in water. The event is scheduled to be completed by 8 p.m. and most of the shops in the city will remain closed from afternoon.

Temporary watch towers are installed at important junctions, including GH Roundabout and Manikoondu, to monitor the crowd movement and also to prevent untoward incidents. Over 500 police personnel will be on duty during the procession while personnel will also be posted near religious establishments across the city.

Traffic will be diverted from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on all the roads where the procession will take place while parking spaces will be provided at Panneerselvam Park and at Karungalpalayam for the convenience of the devotees.

ADVERTISEMENT