Security strengthened ahead of R-Day

As part of beefing up security measures for Republic Day, 200 police personnel will be deployed in various parts of the city on Sunday.

Commissioner of Police Sumit Sharan told The Hindu that focus was on providing security for key locations such as the VOC Grounds, where District Collector K. Rajamani will attend the Republic Day parade, along with other vital installations. Vehicle checks have been intensified. The City police do not anticipate any major law and order issue and would provide adequate security cover on Sunday, Mr. Sharan said.

Tiruppur

Tiruppur city will see deployment of 700 police personnel in public places on Sunday. At Chikkanna Government Arts College, where the parade will be attended by Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan and Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar, additional strength of police personnel along with bomb detection and disposal squad will be deployed, sources noted.