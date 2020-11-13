Security stepped up in the Nilgiris

A watch tower installed on Commercial Road in Udhagamandalam.

UDHAGAMANDALAM

13 November 2020 00:52 IST

Security is being stepped up across the Nilgiris in preparation for Deepawali, and the expected surge in the number of tourists to the district over the coming days.

Police officials said more than 500 personnel would be deployed across the district during the Deepawali weekend for crowd control and to prevent crimes.

“For this reason, a watch tower fitted with CCTV cameras has been erected along Commercial Road in Udhagamandalam, which will be manned by police personnel,” a police official said. The Deepawali weekend was expected to bring an increased number of tourists to the district and hence adequate police presence would be ensured to prevent crimes from taking place, the official said.

Police in plainclothes would also be deployed around areas with high footfall in Coonoor, Kotagiri, Udhagamandalam and Gudalur, including major commercial areas and bus stands. To ensure that tourists entering or exiting the district adhered to traffic rules, the major highways in the district would be monitored and traffic rules would be strictly enforced. Highway patrol police and traffic police would also work together in ensuring that people did not drive while in an inebriated condition, the officials said.