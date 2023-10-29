HamberMenu
Security stepped up in Coimbatore following explosions in Kerala 

October 29, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A policeman stands guard at the entrance of St. Michael’s Cathedral on Big Bazaar Street in Coimbatore on Sunday.

A policeman stands guard at the entrance of St. Michael’s Cathedral on Big Bazaar Street in Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Security has been beefed up at churches, mosques, and temples and other places of public confluence in Coimbatore on Sunday following the multiple explosions at a religious meeting of a Christian group at Kalamassery near Ernakulam in Kerala.

According to police sources, 600 personnel have been deployed in the city limits and about 850 in rural parts. The police would be guarding the places of worship round the clock, the sources said. The city police have also deployed two bomb detection and disposal squads to conduct checks.

Police officials in the city have reportedly established contact with the National Investigation Agency and Kerala State Anti-Terror Squad for sharing information.

At the Coimbatore Railway Junction, a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Yasmin frisked passengers and checked their baggage before boarding trains as a precautionary measure. A sniffer dog was also pressed into service. In rural parts of Coimbatore district, teams drawn from the rural armed force have been deployed at various checkposts.

Superintendent of Police Badrinarayanan monitored the checks conducted at the Walayar checkpost during the evening hours.

