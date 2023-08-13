August 13, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police have stepped up security across Coimbatore district in view of Independence Day on August 15.

A senior official from the Coimbatore City Police said that around 660 police personnel are engaged in security duty in shifts in the city. Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan said around 1,000 personnel will look after security in rural areas of the district. The police have launched vehicle checks, and verification of people staying in lodges, hotels, and serviced apartments.

Independence Day celebrations venue V.O.C. Grounds, Central government institutions, airport, vital installations, railway stations, including Coimbatore Junction, and bus stands are under the surveillance of the police. Patrols have been increased in places identified by the police as sensitive areas.

The police have intensified checks at all the inter-State check-posts and checkpoints between the city and rural limits. Vehicles will also be checked at temporary checkpoints where personnel will use their facial recognition application to verify details of persons, who are found in suspicious circumstances.

‘Vahan’ application will be used to check details of vehicles. The bomb detection and disposal squad and the dog squad of the city police have been asked to be ready to swiftly respond to emergency situations.

S. Senthil Valavan, Director of the Coimbatore International Airport, said a 10-day high alert is in place at the airport from August 10 to 20. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has stepped up security and surveillance inside the airport compound. CISF will also conduct Secondary Ladder Point Security Check before passengers are allowed to board aircraft, in addition to the screening done before the check-in. Flying of drones or other unmanned aerial vehicles near the airport remains prohibited.

The Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway police have stepped up security at Coimbatore Junction and other railway stations.

