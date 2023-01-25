Security stepped up for Republic Day celebrations in Erode, Salem

January 25, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - ERODE/SALEM

Ahead of the 74 th Republic Day celebrations on Thursday, security has been stepped up across Erode and Salem districts as police intensify vehicle checks.

Elaborate security arrangements are in place at V.O.C. Park Sports Ground in Erode where Collector H. Krishnanunni will unfurl the national flag and receive the guard of honour. The ground has been brought under the control of the police and metal detectors are installed at the entrance where visitors will be frisked before allowing them into the premises for the celebrations that begin at 8 a.m. Also, barricades are erected in the ground to prevent the public from entering the area where the celebrations will take place.

Over 800 police personnel are posted for round-the-clock duty at the ground, religious places, vital installations, bus stands and railway stations to ensure peaceful celebrations. While the luggage of passengers is being checked at the railway station, armed guards are posted along railway tracks near the Cauvery bridge at Karungalpalayam.

Senior police officials said that security arrangements will continue till Thursday evening across the district to ensure there are no untoward incidents during the celebrations. Also, temporary check-posts are established at many places in the district and vehicles are checked, they added.

In Salem, elaborate arrangements are made at the Mahatma Gandhi stadium where Collector S. Karmegam will hoist the national flag. Vehicles checks have been intensified across the district on Wednesday and lodges are also under surveillance..