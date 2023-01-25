ADVERTISEMENT

Security stepped up for Republic Day celebrations in Erode, Salem

January 25, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - ERODE/SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Armed police personnel patrolling the railway bridge across River Cauvery at Karungalpalayam in Erode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Ahead of the 74 th Republic Day celebrations on Thursday, security has been stepped up across Erode and Salem districts as police intensify vehicle checks.

Elaborate security arrangements are in place at V.O.C. Park Sports Ground in Erode where Collector H. Krishnanunni will unfurl the national flag and receive the guard of honour. The ground has been brought under the control of the police and metal detectors are installed at the entrance where visitors will be frisked before allowing them into the premises for the celebrations that begin at 8 a.m. Also, barricades are erected in the ground to prevent the public from entering the area where the celebrations will take place.

Police personnel with sniffer dog carrying out anti-satobage checks at Salem Railway Junction on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Over 800 police personnel are posted for round-the-clock duty at the ground, religious places, vital installations, bus stands and railway stations to ensure peaceful celebrations. While the luggage of passengers is being checked at the railway station, armed guards are posted along railway tracks near the Cauvery bridge at Karungalpalayam.

Senior police officials said that security arrangements will continue till Thursday evening across the district to ensure there are no untoward incidents during the celebrations. Also, temporary check-posts are established at many places in the district and vehicles are checked, they added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In Salem, elaborate arrangements are made at the Mahatma Gandhi stadium where Collector S. Karmegam will hoist the national flag. Vehicles checks have been intensified across the district on Wednesday and lodges are also under surveillance..

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US