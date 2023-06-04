ADVERTISEMENT

Security stepped up for Governor’s visit to Ooty

June 04, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Security has been stepped across Udhagamandalam town for Governor R. N. Ravi who arrived here on Saturday by road from the Coimbatore International Airport..

The Governor is in the Nilgiris to participate at the conference of Vice-Chancellors of State and Private Universities of Tamil Nadu on Monday.

He had a small rest at a forest bungalow in Mettupalayam and proceeded to the Raj Bhavan located near the Government Botanical Garden.

Police officials stated that the Governor is expected to stay till June 9. More than 200 police personnel have been specifically deputed to ensure the security of the Governor. Police presence was also stepped up around the Government Botanical Garden.

