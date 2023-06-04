HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Security stepped up for Governor’s visit to Ooty

June 04, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Security has been stepped across Udhagamandalam town for Governor R. N. Ravi who arrived here on Saturday by road from the Coimbatore International Airport..

The Governor is in the Nilgiris to participate at the conference of Vice-Chancellors of State and Private Universities of Tamil Nadu on Monday.

He had a small rest at a forest bungalow in Mettupalayam and proceeded to the Raj Bhavan located near the Government Botanical Garden.

Police officials stated that the Governor is expected to stay till June 9. More than 200 police personnel have been specifically deputed to ensure the security of the Governor. Police presence was also stepped up around the Government Botanical Garden.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.