Security stepped up for CM’s visit

The Nilgiris district police stepped up security at the Tamizhagam Guest House in Udhagamandalam as well as the route the convoy would take during Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s visit to the district on Friday.

Bomb Detection Squads swept the bungalow on Thursday along with sniffer dogs, with the police stating that more than 1,200 police personnel would be deployed during the Chief Minister’s visit.

Mr. Palaniswami will be in the Nilgiris on Friday and is scheduled to take part in a review meeting to assess the impact of COVID-19 in the district and also the steps being taken to prevent its spread.

According to a release, Mr. Palaniswami will also inaugurate various development projects completed in the district and distribute welfare assistance to beneficiaries. Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani will attend the event.

Police presence has been stepped up across the district on Friday, with places where the public congregate, like bus stands and major intersections coming under increased police vigilance.