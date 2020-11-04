Security stepped up for CM's visit

Security has been stepped up for the Chief Minister's visit to the Nilgiris on Friday.

Police officials said that more than 42 teams of personnel will be deployed during the duration of Edappadi K. Palaniswami's visit. “More than 1,200 police personnel will be deployed across the district," a top district police official said.

Bomb detection squads and sniffer dogs will also be deployed and will check the areas where the Chief Minister will be visiting. They will also check the routes Mr. Palaniswami will be travelling on.

While border checkposts have already been strengthened following the killing of a Maoist in Wayanad, the same vigilance will be continued till the end of the Chief Minister's visit, officials said.

In Tiruppur, the AIADMK will organise various cultural programmes to welcome Mr. Palaniswami during his visit on Friday, said Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan.

The Minister chaired a meeting with officials on Wednesday at the Collectorate to review the preparations for Mr. Palaniswami's visit.

Mr. Radhakrishnan told presspersons that the AIADMK will organise programmes to thank the Chief Minister for projects such as the fourth drinking water supply scheme of Tiruppur Corporation, the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital and the Veterinary College and Research Institute at Udumalpet taluk.

Earlier in the day, the district administration organised COVID-19 tests for all those who will be present during Mr. Palaniswami's visit.