Security stepped up at Salem Court

June 15, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

Security was stepped up at the Salem Court on Thursday following hearing of a case filed by Vanniyar Sangam against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan.

On Tuesday, on behalf of Vanniyar Sangam, its State secretary, M. Karthe, filed a case at Judicial Magistrate Court IV against Mr.. Thirumavalavan for his alleged remark against Vanniyars and PMK leaders in a protest in Chennai.

The VCK also filed a petition to dismiss the case filed by the Vanniyar Sangam, as there was no prima facie evidence in the case.

The court adjourned the case to June 20.