HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Security stepped up at Salem Court

June 15, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Security was stepped up at the Salem Court on Thursday following hearing of a case filed by Vanniyar Sangam against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan.

On Tuesday, on behalf of Vanniyar Sangam, its State secretary, M. Karthe, filed a case at Judicial Magistrate Court IV against Mr.. Thirumavalavan for his alleged remark against Vanniyars and PMK leaders in a protest in Chennai.

The VCK also filed a petition to dismiss the case filed by the Vanniyar Sangam, as there was no prima facie evidence in the case.

The court adjourned the case to June 20.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.