Security stepped up as LPG cylinder blast in car claims one life in Coimbatore 

The Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot and put out the flames and charred body of a man was recovered from the blast site

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE 
October 23, 2022 11:36 IST

Police barricade Kottai Eswaran Kovil street following an LPG cylinder blast in a car near Kottai Eswaran Kovil in Coimbatore in the early hours on October 23, 2022 | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Security has been stepped up in Coimbatore city after a man was charred to death when an LPG kit of a car exploded near Kottai Eswaran Kovil in the early Sunday morning.

The police barricaded Kottai Eswaran Kovil Street and over 100 police personnel were deployed. 

According to the police, the explosion took place around 4 a.m., close to the temple. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and put out the flames and charred body of a man was recovered from the blast site. The police are yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased. Two LPG cylinders were also found at the spot.

The police employed the scientific team and the dog squad at the blast site. The forensic team looked for evidence among the mangled remains of the car which is said to have been registered in Pollachi. 

Senior police officers, including City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, are camping at the blast site. 

