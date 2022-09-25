Security remains tightened even as normalcy returns to Coimbatore district

A water cannon which was brought from Tiruppur city kept as standby in the city on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S. SIVA SARAVANAN

Coimbatore district is bouncing back to normalcy after witnessing a series of attacks on targets associated with the BJP, the RSS, the Hindu Munnani and allied organisations from September 22 night.

The security apparatus in the district, especially in the city, remained intact even though no violence was reported on Saturday and Sunday.

Coimbatore City Police continued vehicle checks at all the entry points to the city while the District (Rural) Police checked vehicles that entered the district. The police conducted patrols in sensitive areas.

The security cover comprising Tamil Nadu Special Police, Rapid Action Force, Special Task Force and Tamil Nadu Commando Force would continue for a few more days, according to senior police officers. The Fire and Rescue Services have kept fire tenders ready to respond to emergencies.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said that no cases of violence were reported in the city on Saturday and Sunday. Police and special forces were on vigil across the city, he said.

BJP calls for mass protest on Monday

Meanwhile, the BJP planned to stage a mass protest in the city on Monday to condemn attacks that were reported on the party office on VKK Menon Road on September 22, and other attacks reported on the houses and properties of BJP and Hindu Munnani functionaries.

Sources in the BJP said the party’s Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai would lead the mass protest planned at Sivananda Colony.

Mr. Balakrishnan told mediapersons on Sunday evening that a Deputy Commissioner received a petition from the BJP seeking permission for the protest. “We are yet to give permission for the protest,” he said.

BJP sources added that the party and allied Hindu organisations were firm on the call for the protest.